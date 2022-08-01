Carrefour Polska Launches InPost Fresh App In Silesia

Carrefour Polska has announced that it is extending its InPost Fresh service to the town of Silesia, after launching the app in Varsovia and Cracovia.

The app allows customers to order fresh products from the store to their homes.

In the coming months, the retailer plans to expand the service to Katowice, Sosnowiec, Czeladź, and Mysłowice.

Marek Garus, director of e-commerce operations and development at Carrefour Polska, said, "The expansion of the InPost Fresh service for Carrefour customers in more cities brings us even closer to realising the ambitious goal of tripling the GMV ratio that the Carrefour Group has set for its e-commerce business – the goal is to reach €10 billion in 2026.

"The partnership with InPost in the area of m-commerce allows us not only to significantly increase the reach of our online grocery shopping offer, but also to significantly speed up the time of its execution and delivery to the final customer."

'Immensely Popular' Service

Rafal Brzoska, founder and CEO of InPost added, "The InPost Fresh service, is immensely popular in the three largest cities in Poland where it is available so far. [...] It saves time on the commute to the stores, the shopping itself and the queues at checkouts. So it's no surprise to us that customers in more cities also want to be able to use this extremely convenient form of shopping. That's why we decided to expand its reach to more cities."

InPost App

The app offers nearly 11,000 items from Carrefour hypermarkets and supermarkets, including fruit and vegetables, baked goods, meat, or fish, as well as ready meals, pet supplies and cleaning products, among others.

The picking and delivery of products is handled by trained specialists from Carrefour Polska and InPost.

Customers also have access to a wide range of products from the certified BIO assortment, as well as products from Carrefour Polska's private-label assortment.

To start using the service, customers are required to register in the InPost Fresh application.

The app also features promotions for selected products from Carrefour and shoppers can also schedule next-day deliveries to the indicated address.

