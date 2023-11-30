Chemours Establishes International F-gas Lifecycle Programme To Advance Global Circularity

The Chemours Company, a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal and Specialised Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, has announced the creation of an international F-gas Lifecycle Programme across the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

The programme aims to advance safe, global recovery, reclaim, and reuse of fluorinated gases (F-gases) across its low global warming potential (GWP) Opteon™ products, Freon™ refrigerants, and FM-200™ portfolios.

This programme, which began as region and country-specific initiatives, will now include global oversight to drive additional adoption, partnerships, and reclamation.

As part of the programme, Chemours will complete a global review to identify opportunities for expansion and increased collaboration.

This announcement reinforces Chemours’ commitment to supporting a global circular economy and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, as outlined in its recent Chemours Sustainability Report.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also advances the net zero objectives of Chemours, broader industry, and global legislative bodies through overall emission reduction.

Chemours’ international F-gas Lifecycle Programme includes agreements across the:

Americas

Canada

The United States

Asia Pacific

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan

Europe

All 27 countries in the European Union

United Kingdom

Joe Martinko, President of Thermal and Specialised Solutions (TSS) at Chemours said, "At Chemours, we are dedicated to harnessing the power of our chemistry to create a more sustainable and circular future. We have committed to, and are advancing, significant emission reduction within our gates.

"Now, we’re expanding our focus to emission reduction throughout the product lifecycle. F-gases – unlike so-called 'natural' alternatives – can be recovered, reclaimed, and reused across multiple applications, maximising resource efficiency, minimising waste, and lowering emissions. This international F-gas Lifecycle Programme will help advance circularity and sustainability around the world, ultimately supporting global climate targets and minimising impact on our shared planet."

The company continues to invest in and expand reclaim channels, including in the US and the recent extension of its EU and UK programme to reclaim low GWP refrigerants.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to offering the potential for circularity, Chemours’ portfolio of F-gas technologies also play an important role in the decarbonisation of multiple industries and delivers significant socioeconomic value through innovation, reliability, safety, and efficiency.

For information, write to [email protected], or visit TheWorldNeedsF-gases.com or Opteon.com.

This article was written in partnership with Chemours.