Circle K Invests In EV Chargers For Irish Network

Fuel retailer Circle K has revealed plan to introduce a new series of own-brand electric vehicle (EV) chargers, which will be implemented across its Irish network over the next two years.

The €7m investment will see the installation EV chargers at more than 30 Circle K forecourts across Ireland by 2025, thus enhancing the current network of EV chargers created through Circle K's strategic collaborations with ESB, Ionity and Tesla.

The first two Circle K EV-charging points have opened in Rathcrogue, Co. Carlow, and Fermoy, Co. Cork,, offering 300kW charging speeds. Future chargers will offer 150kW, providing EV drivers with convenient and fast charging facilities.

According to the firm, which is operated by Alimentation Couche-Tard, the Irish government has set a target to decarbonise the transport sector, and the introduction of Circle K's EV chargers will support this goal by adding to the existing EV-charging infrastructure nationwide.

Supporting The Transition'

“We are delighted to be launching our new network of Circle K EV chargers," commented Gordon Lawlor, managing director of Circle K Ireland, who added that the rollout "builds on our existing EV offering and confirms our ambition to support Irish motorists in their transition to electric vehicles, helping support the Government’s EV targets. We are excited to introduce our new high-speed, reliable, strategically placed charging points and look forward to welcoming customers to our locations.

“EV is something we have been extremely focussed on for a number of years. Being part of the Circle K global network means we have access to the very latest thinking and key developments on EV charging, especially from our colleagues in Norway who are leading the way in terms of electrification."

Circle K is the leading fuel and convenience retailer in Ireland, boasting more than 410 fuel stations across the island of Ireland.

