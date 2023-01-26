Colruyt's Collect&Go Unmanned Vehicle Makes First Grocery Deliveries

Collect&Go, part of Belgian retailer Colruyt, has announced that its 'CLEVON 1' unmanned vehicle has commenced delivery of its first groceries to customers.

Furthermore, the retailer said that the CLEVON 1 vehicle covered its 1,000th kilometre on public roads in Londerzeel in December. Further tests will take place over the coming weeks.

Collect&Go Customers

On the route that the CLEVON 1 has been following for two months now – from the Londerzeel distribution centre to the Collect&Go collection point and back – the residential locations of some 30 Collect&Go customers were identified.

Customers were asked if they would like to have their groceries delivered to their home by the unmanned vehicle. Those that agreed had groceries delivered in the morning between 10am and 11am.

Orders were placed on the Collect&Go website, with shoppers then contacted in person with a code that enabled them to access their groceries inside the vehicle.

In turn, the customer could also place their folding boxes and empty bottles for deposit back in the CLEVON 1.

'Worldwide Shortage Of Drivers'

The unmanned vehicle was developed by the Estonian company Clevon.

In November, Tom De Prater, business unit manager for Collect&Go said, "There is already a worldwide shortage of drivers, the cost of last-kilometre delivery is sky-high, and mobility in cities is a real challenge."

"Investing in innovation, new solutions and state-of-the-art technologies is therefore crucial. This pilot project obviously fits in with that. We are enthusiastic about the potential, at the same time we are very realistic and will proceed step by step."

