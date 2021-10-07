Conad Expands Deployment Of Diebold Nixdorf Self-Checkout Solutions | ESM Magazine

Published on Oct 7 2021 1:10 PM in Technology tagged: Italy / Conad / Self-Checkout Systems / Diebold Nixdorf / Distribution Service

Conad Nord Ovest, one of the most important cooperatives in Italy's large-scale retail trade, has further expanded its collaboration with Diebold Nixdorf and Distribution Service, a retail sales management and technology provider, to deploy innovative, self-checkout solutions in its stores.

Following the success of 160 installations last year, an additional 90 units will be installed in 2021 in Conad supermarkets and hypermarkets in Piedmont, Valle d'Aosta, Emilia, Liguria, Tuscany, Lazio and Sardinia.

Diebold Nixdorf's open and modular EASY SCO and EASY eXpress systems, featuring both cash and card-only payment, allow Conad Nord Ovest to integrate hardware and software quickly and easily.

Both self-checkout solutions are integrated into the TUASelf software platform, a proprietary software for managing the retail cooperative's self-service checkout, created by the collaboration between Conad Nord Ovest and Distribution Service in 2018.

The partnership between Diebold Nixdorf and Distribution Service began in 2018. It made it possible to complete this project, allowing Conad Nord Ovest to implement a truly holistic, end-to-end self-service approach.

Consumers now experience a fast and secure checkout, improving their shopping experience.

Maurizio Barsacchi, director of innovation, services and organisation at Conad Nord Ovest, commented, "The collaboration with Diebold Nixdorf and Distribution Service has allowed us to achieve our business goals quickly: proprietary software developed together with Distribution Service and hardware with all the quality and functional features that were essential to us."

Bruno Bottai, CEO of Distribution Service, said, "After creating the TUASelf platform for Conad, we were looking for a reference partner to supply quality retail hardware, and Diebold Nixdorf proved to be the perfect complement to the partnership."

Lorenza Sbarbaro, managing director of Diebold Nixdorf, stated, "Working with a valuable partner like Distribution Service allowed us to quickly create a secure and reliable self-checkout solution for Conad Nord Ovest, which enhances the consumers' journey in their stores."

Conad Nord Ovest was born from the merger between Conad del Tirreno and Nordiconad. The territories in which it operates, with 366 members and over 16,000 employees, include Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta, Liguria, Emilia (provinces of Modena, Bologna and Ferrara), Tuscany, Lazio (provinces of Rome, Viterbo), Lombardy (province of Mantua) and Sardinia.

Conad Nord Ovest operates more than 587 outlets, in which all the current distribution formats are present.

Distribution Service is a company specialising in providing services for the realities of organised distribution, from hypermarket to proximity store.

Its objective has always been to simplify the management of stores, reducing the criticality and maintenance costs of the technological structure, starting with choosing the most suitable hardware to meet clients' needs.

Studio RS, a software house of the same group, develops and maintains the software solutions TauPOS®, TauSelf®, TauStore®, to form a complete frontend/backend, multiplatform, centralised and scalable solution for the management of points of sale.

The collaboration between Distribution Service and Conad Nord Ovest began in the 1970s and got a new boost in 2018 with the creation of the TUASelf software platform.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a global leader in enabling connected commerce. It automates, digitises and transforms the way people bank and shop.

As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, its integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day.

The company is present in more than 100 countries, with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide.

For more information, visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com.