Consum Extends Self-Checkout Service To 80 Stores

Spanish retailer Consum has rolled out self-checkout service in 80 supermarkets as it seeks to reduce queues and speed up small purchases.

Stores featuring the service comprises 53 supermarkets in the Valencia Region, 18 in Catalonia, five in Castile-La Mancha, three in Andalusia, and one in Murcia.

The total number of terminals in these stores adds up to 262, the company noted.

In 2023, the company installed 90 checkouts in 30 supermarkets.

Self-Service Checkouts

Consum commenced the rollout of self-service checkouts in 2020 to complement traditional checkouts.

Shoppers need to scan their products at the terminals and then make the payments with their credit cards or mobile devices.

The cooperative plans to extend this service to around fifty more supermarkets in 2024.

Customers value the simplicity of the process, reduction in shopping time, and the automatic application of the savings coupons, a survey conducted by the cooperative showed.

Consum will offer the service in the 15 new supermarkets it plans to open in this financial year.

Investment In Innovation

In 2023, Consum invested approximately €22.9 million in innovation projects aimed at improving the customer experience and promoting the well-being of the cooperative's workers.

The retailer also introduced digital receipts last year, offering a more sustainable and cleaner shopping experience for all member-customers who opted for it.

The receipt is available on the Mundo Consum app and has the same legal validity as a traditional paper version.

It features the name or location of the shop, the date and time of purchase, the list of products with their prices, and the discounts applied.

Consum reported a 13.6% increase in sales, to €4.39 billion, in its 2023 financial year.