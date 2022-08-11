Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Continente Card App Tops Two Million Users

In the last 12 months, the loyalty card app from Portuguese retailer Continente has been used in 35 million transactions across the group's stores, with two million users availing approximately €96 million in discounts.

The two millionth user installed the app on 21 July, earning a prize of €200 on the Continente Card.

Renewal And Additions

Renewed in February 2018, the Continente Card App aims to improve the value proposition of the card beyond discount coupons.

The retailer achieved this goal by launching Continente Pay, which facilitates easier payments in its stores, as well as the introduction of gamification features, such as the Birthday Wheel, Fresh Food Wheel, Continente Card Christmas, Lucky Card, Egg Hunt, and Popular Saints Jackpot, offering almost 10 million prizes.

Another addition to the card is the electronic receipt, which has already saved more than 6,000 trees by making the record of customers' purchases paperless.

Continente Card Discounts

The chain's card is the largest discount card in the country and can currently be used at more than two thousand outlets, with discounts in a wide network of partners from diverse areas.

Highlights include exclusive discounts in the retailer's stores and online, as well as at partner brands such as Galp, Wells, MO, Meu Super, Zippy, Bagga, note!, Go Natural, ZU, Pizza Hut, Pans&Company, KFC, Pasta Caffé, Miit, Burger King, SOL, TacoBell, Home Story, Booking.com, and TAP Miles & Go.

In addition, the Continente Card app, which allows customers to avail all the advantages of the Continente Card through their cell phones, allows them to retrieve post-purchase coupons, check sales, and make payments with Continente Pay.

