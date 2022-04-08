Continente Restores Some Online Services Affected By Cyber Attack

Portuguese retailer Continente has announced that it has resorted its Continente Online and the Continente Card App services, which were affected due to a cyber attack last week.

The attack brought down the Continente website and affected some services in its stores, with its main website for online shopping displaying the message: 'Under maintenance. Please try again later'.

Shoppers will now be able to make online purchases, check and use their balance, view, retrieve and use coupons, and access other features.

The retailer is still working on reinstating certain features on the Continente Card App, such as recovering transactions and Continente Pay and new App memberships.

No Evidence Of Customer Data Breach

Continente added that there was no evidence of customers' data being compromised following the attack.

The finding is backed by forensic work carried out by the company in recent days.

The banking data associated with the Continente Pay service, Continente Online and Wells Online are not part of Modelo Continente’s (MC) systems and were not compromised, it noted.

The company is working with national and international authorities to identify and punish those responsible for the cyber attack.

In March, Continente announced the launch of personalised information flyers for loyal shoppers, as part of the Sonae-owned retailer stepped up efforts to look for more creative ways to connect with its customers.

Launched in pilot mode in 2020, the personalised leaflets are now available to all families who subscribe to the Continente Card.

