Croatia's Studenac Invests In Digitalisation, Launches New App

Croatian retailer Studenac is increase its investment in digitalisation with the launch of a new app aimed at improving customer experience and building loyalty.

The group's app can be used when shoppers are making purchases, enabling them to accumulate loyalty points and receive personalised loyalty rewards. The app, which is available in both Croatian and English, is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones.

'Digital Experience'

“As we continue to bring global best practices to the Croatian market, we’re pleased to announce our mobile application and loyalty program,” commented Studenac Marketing Director Nina Mimica. “We are confident that our customers will welcome this digital experience, and by collecting and processing data in a responsible way, we will be able to offer them benefits that respond to their needs.”

In addition, other features of the app include weekly product updates, and store locator, and a 'culinary corner' with video recipes.

Loyalty points gained in the app can be transferred to friends and family members or donated to charitable organisations including the Croatian Red Cross, the 20,000 Leagues Marine Explorers Society, and Red Noses, an organisation of 'clown doctors' that organises entertainment programs at children’s hospitals and retirement communities.

'Small And Essential'

“Our slogan is 'both small and essential', but to live up to that it takes a big organisation, with everyone striving toward the same goal," commented Mimica.

Since its takeover by regional private equity fund Enterprise Investors in 2018, Studenac has made a number of strategic acquisitions, its most recent being the takeover of Pemo last month, a move that makes the retailer Croatia's biggest grocer by store count.

