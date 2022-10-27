DIA Rolls Out Autonomous Robots From Goggo Network For Home Deliveries

Spanish retailer DIA has teamed up with Goggo Network to launch autonomous robots for home deliveries in Alcobendas, according to a press release.

Goggo Network is the autonomous mobility company founded by Martin Varsavsky and Yasmine Fage, which operates in Spain and France.

Residents of Alcobendas, a municipality located in the community of Madrid, will now be able to place an order from a local restaurant or supermarket and have it delivered by an autonomous robot to their homes.

Goggo has also teamed up with Telepizza, one of the leading pizza delivery brands in Spain, which has operated for the past 35 years.

The initiative marks ‘another step’ in the evolution of DIA’s e-commerce business, which is already available in 1,400 cities in Spain and has 33 million users, the company added.

Pedro Gallego, director of e-commerce operations at DIA Spain, stated, “At Grupo DIA, we are firmly committed to technology as a lever to fulfil our purpose of being closer to our customers every day, wherever and whenever they need us.

“The growth of our e-commerce in recent years is a good example of the importance it has for our business. Now, thanks to this collaboration with Goggo Network, we have become the first retailer in Spain to bet on autonomous robots, exploring new possibilities for home delivery while supporting innovation and promoting more sustainable mobility.”

Successful Pilot

The launch of the service follows the completion of a pilot phase that began in July of this year in Madrid.

The test phase involved verifying the safety of the service for pedestrians and citizens.

The robots are equipped with the latest technology, including external sensors (cameras, radars, ultrasound sensors) and internal ones, which allow them to locate and recognise the environment in real time with total precision, guaranteeing maximum security, DIA noted.

Yasmine Fage, co-founder and COO of Goggo Network, said, “The cities of the future must have the most cutting-edge solutions, such as these autonomous delivery robots, which allow cities to be more sustainable, organised and inclusive, and which also promote the local economy of businesses that are committed to this distribution.

“Without a doubt, we are very happy to see how Alcobendas embraces innovation and becomes a pioneer city in the world of logistics and autonomous mobility in Spain.”

