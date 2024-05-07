52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

Carrefour Polska Expands Collaboration With Wolt

By Dayeeta Das
Carrefour Polska has expanded its collaboration with Wolt to 59 stores in the country following a successful pilot in two stores.

The delivery service is currently available throughout Poland, including Łódź, Kraków, Poznań and Wrocław, the company noted.

Through this partnership with Wolt, the retail giant seeks to expand its online sales and meet the demand for flexible and fast delivery options.

The initiative will allow shoppers to shop online and receive deliveries within 35 minutes.

Currently, Carrefour Polska offers the service in 15 cities across Poland, with plans to expand it further in due course.

It also offers the option to plan purchases on a selected date, enabling more convenience and flexibility for busy customers.

Improved Shopping Experience

Marek Garus, e-commerce director at Carrefour Polska stated, "We are very pleased with our current cooperation with Wolt and are pleased to announce its further expansion. Our goal is to constantly improve the shopping experience of our customers and adapt to dynamically changing market trends.

"The partnership with Wolt allows us to reach a wider group of customers, providing them with even greater convenience and accessibility of online shopping."

Carrefour aims to digitise the shopping experience in Poland and the partnership is a part of this long-term strategy.

It also seeks to grow its online business through cooperation with external e-commerce operators and adapt the offer and shopping facilities to meet changing trends and consumer preferences.

Market research shows that the share of e-commerce in the food industry is growing dynamically, and customers increasingly expect flexible and fast delivery options, depending on their current demand, the company noted.

