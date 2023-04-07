Diageo Introduces Drones To Assist Tequila Farming In Mexico

Diageo has introduced the use of drones on its agave farms in Jalisco, Mexico, following a successful pilot conducted in 2022.

The spirits giant claims this has enabled Diageo to upskill its agave planters for the future of the tequila industry, and build their digital capability in flying the drones, integrating more efficient farming practices while driving 'environmental benefits.'

Since mid-2022, drones have been in action to identify which agave plants need pesticides and fertiliser and how much and optimise the use of water, while driving efficiency into agave farming.

Agave plants are the key ingredient in making tequila, the company noted.

Working In Pairs

Diageo added that the drones work in pairs - one to identify the plants that need attention and collect data on their growth, and the other dispenses a water-based fertiliser and pesticide mix where needed at night, when the stomata is open.

The collection of data has helped agave planters to make better decisions on the use of resources.

The producer of Don Julio and Casamigos tequilas says the use of the drones has also enabled planters to focus on planting and nurturing new agave plants.

“As the demand for tequila continues to grow, we want to be able to increase our farming efficiency, but in a way that is also kind to the planet," said Ewan Andrew, chief sustainability officer of Diageo.

