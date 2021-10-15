ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Edeka Launches 'Techstarter' Platform

Published on Oct 15 2021 12:55 PM in Technology tagged: Germany / Edeka / Edeka Food / foodstarter / Techstarter

Edeka Launches 'Techstarter' Platform

German retailer Edeka has launched a new platform called 'techstarter' that aims to optimise shopping experience and everyday workflows across its operations by linking with start-ups.

Entrepreneurs from the start-ups will have the opportunity to present their technology solutions and sell them in a targeted manner in order to meet the current challenges at various Edeka locations.

The search for innovative solutions focuses on the technological challenges faced by merchants as well as those of the seven regional companies and the Edeka headquarters in Hamburg.

The platform will serve as a point of contact for searching for and offering technological solutions and act as a central source of supply for technology and innovation that brings all those involved together in a targeted manner in order to make the shopping experience of tomorrow in the food retail sector attractive.

How It Works

On the basis of internal analysis, the retailer shares its innovation requirements for technology companies to respond with their ideas.

If the product is suitable, an initial test phase with a pilot project commences in a store, which is documented and evaluated.

Advertisement

Promising solutions are then made available on its web platform, where the retailer's franchisees can enquire about them.

The platform's principle is already known within the group, Edeka noted. Since 2017, Edeka Food has been offering start-ups the opportunity to advertise and sell their products directly to merchants through the 'foodstarter' programme.

In 2020, Edeka reported group-wide sales of €61 billion, with its 3,600 Edeka stores generating sales of €33.1 billion, accounting for more than half of the total turnover in the group.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Everli Announces Plans To Expand Into Germany And Romania

Everli Announces Plans To Expand Into Germany And Romania
Aldi, Rossman Among Those Calling For Implementation Campaign For Climate Neutrality

Aldi, Rossman Among Those Calling For Implementation Campaign For Climate Neutrality
Orkla Acquires Flying Pizza, Pizza Planet Chains In Germany

Orkla Acquires Flying Pizza, Pizza Planet Chains In Germany
Aldi Launches New Campaign On Price-Performance Competence

Aldi Launches New Campaign On Price-Performance Competence
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Technology

Yango Deli Launches Rapid Delivery In London Fri, 15 Oct 2021

Yango Deli Launches Rapid Delivery In London
Everli Announces Plans To Expand Into Germany And Romania Thu, 14 Oct 2021

Everli Announces Plans To Expand Into Germany And Romania
Euan Jarvie Named President Of IRI EMEA Region Wed, 13 Oct 2021

Euan Jarvie Named President Of IRI EMEA Region
Just Eat Takeaway.com Sees Orders Rise 25% In Q3 Wed, 13 Oct 2021

Just Eat Takeaway.com Sees Orders Rise 25% In Q3
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN