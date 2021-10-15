Edeka Launches 'Techstarter' Platform

German retailer Edeka has launched a new platform called 'techstarter' that aims to optimise shopping experience and everyday workflows across its operations by linking with start-ups.

Entrepreneurs from the start-ups will have the opportunity to present their technology solutions and sell them in a targeted manner in order to meet the current challenges at various Edeka locations.

The search for innovative solutions focuses on the technological challenges faced by merchants as well as those of the seven regional companies and the Edeka headquarters in Hamburg.

The platform will serve as a point of contact for searching for and offering technological solutions and act as a central source of supply for technology and innovation that brings all those involved together in a targeted manner in order to make the shopping experience of tomorrow in the food retail sector attractive.

How It Works

On the basis of internal analysis, the retailer shares its innovation requirements for technology companies to respond with their ideas.

If the product is suitable, an initial test phase with a pilot project commences in a store, which is documented and evaluated.

Promising solutions are then made available on its web platform, where the retailer's franchisees can enquire about them.

The platform's principle is already known within the group, Edeka noted. Since 2017, Edeka Food has been offering start-ups the opportunity to advertise and sell their products directly to merchants through the 'foodstarter' programme.

In 2020, Edeka reported group-wide sales of €61 billion, with its 3,600 Edeka stores generating sales of €33.1 billion, accounting for more than half of the total turnover in the group.

