Ensure A Safe Transition To A2L Refrigerants With Opteon

Published on May 20 2021 12:26 PM in Technology tagged: Retail / Refrigerants / The Chemours Company / Opteon

New and evolving environmental regulations have created shifting ground beneath the feet of any individual or business using refrigerants. 

Fortunately, hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) chemistry has led to the emergence of a new generation of refrigerants for air conditioning and refrigeration systems. 

These HFO refrigerants offer high-performing and environmentally sustainable alternatives to traditional hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) and hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) refrigerants, which are being phased down and phased out in developing countries.

While this new generation of refrigerants offers superior reliability, consistency, and efficiency, selecting and implementing a new refrigerant is not as easy as topping off an existing HFC or HCFC-based system with an HFO alternative.

Many factors must be considered in making the switch. The white paper Making a Safe Switch to A2L Refrigerants aims to explain the various refrigerant options available in the marketplace, assess their suitability for a range of applications, and safely transition an existing system to a new refrigerant. 

It also highlights the difference between ASHRAE safety ratings—including the mildly flammable A2L classification that is assigned to many HFO refrigerants— and shares information on how to properly handle these refrigerants to eliminate risk.

For more information on how to safely move to reliable and sustainable low GWP refrigerant options, cost effectively, and without sacrificing performance, download the white paper here

The Opteon line of hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) based products offers high performance and low global warming potential (GWP). 

Opteon refrigerants can be used as new or retrofit options for air conditioning (AC) and refrigeration, and Opteo fluids have diverse applications in thermal management, foam blowing, and specialty fluid products.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Sponsored post.

