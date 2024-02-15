Eurocash Group's Delikarta Loyalty Programme Exceeds Four Million Users

Delikarta, the loyalty programme of supermarket chain Delikatesy Centrum, has exceeded four million registered users, making it one of the most popular loyalty programmes in the retail sector in Poland, according to parent company Eurocash.

Discounts and promotions offered via the Delikarta programme generated total savings of PLN 250 million (€57.6 million) for consumers, the company added.

The company offered various promotions and special campaigns such as Łappacz, Mega Saving, 9+1 Gratis, among others.

Shoppers who agreed to receive SMS and push notifications were informed about these offers first.

According to the Loyalty Programmes Monitor 2023 by ARC Rynek i Opinia, 64% of Poles already use at least one loyalty programme, with 90% of them using mobile applications.

The majority of Delikarta app users range between the age group of 18 and 45, although people over 60 are among the most active, the company noted.

Loyalty Programmes

Dariusz Stolarczyk, Eurocash Group board member responsible for the retail segment said, "Users of loyalty programmes offered by grocery shops are the most active...Our app is also one of the best-rated grocery chain apps. It uses advanced personalisation mechanisms and, in addition, combines the current promotional offer of products with consumer preferences and a map of product availability.

"Recently, we launched a new promotional feature in the programme, the so-called Łappacza - an action that has attracted more than 500,000 unique users in two editions. This shows that we still have room to develop this tool."

The Delikarty application also includes the Delikatesy Centrum newsletter. In 2023, the newsletter was regularly viewed by over 300,000 users per month, with an average opening rate of 6.1 times a month.

"A long-range, effective loyalty programme such as ours provides knowledge that allows us to better tailor the offer to consumers, analyze their purchasing preferences and respond to current market needs" added Alessandro Beda, marketing director of Delikatesy Centrum.

