Getir Acquires FreshDirect From Ahold Delhaize USA

Rapid delivery firm Getir has acquired New York City-based online grocery company FreshDirect from Ahold Delhaize USA.

The acquisition will enable Getir to expand the quality and range of its product assortment, with a focus on fresh items.

FreshDirect will leverage Getir’s technology and operational footprint to offer faster services to its customers and benefit from easy access to its quick convenience service.

Ahold Delhaize’s decision to sell FreshDirect is part of its strategy to channelise investments in its omnichannel businesses.

In a statement, JJ Fleeman, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA, explained, “This was a difficult decision, especially given FreshDirect’s rich history in the New York City area.

“However, our strength as a grocery retailer in the US is the true omnichannel experience – a combination of online and in store – where we have leading brands and market share, strong store density and online presence, and a deep heritage of customer loyalty and relationships. With this decision, we will increase our focus on omnichannel – our biggest growth opportunity.”

FreshDirect

Following the closing of the transaction, the online grocer will retain its brand name and continue to operate out of its facility in the Bronx, New York City.

Customers of FreshDirect and Getir will continue to receive the same service as before.

Fleeman added, “In the coming weeks, we are committed to supporting a smooth transition for FreshDirect’s valued employees, customers, partners and communities, who have been loyal to the brand over the past 20 years, so that FreshDirect will be well positioned to continue as an integral part of New York’s food culture under Getir’s ownership.”

Founded in 2002, FreshDirect has 3,200 employees and was acquired by Ahold Delhaize USA in January 2021.