Getir To Cut 11% Of Workers, Announces Global Restructuring

Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir announced a global restructuring, saying it plans to cut 2,500 jobs across five countries, or 10.9% of its total workforce.

Getir will continue to operate in Türkiye, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States, the company said in a statement. It last month announced its exit from Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

'Decisions like these are never taken lightly,' Getir said in a statement.

Ultra-fast delivery services multiplied during the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by demand from shoppers stuck at home, but a stronger than expected return to physical stores has bruised performance for Getir and other online-only retailers.

Getir said it aims for the restructuring to 'significantly increase operational efficiency'.

French Operations

In June, Getir announced its decision to leave the French market.

According to news portal Le Parisien, which quoted a press release sent to the AFP news agency, the Turkish quick commerce player is leaving France as it deems the country to be 'too administratively restrictive'.

In May of this year, Amsterdam imposed restrictions on quick-commerce companies, permitting them to only set up warehouses in industrial estates and, in exceptional cases, in mixed residential and work areas, following the approval of the city council’s new zoning plan.

The sale of quick commerce operator Flink to Getir was called off in May. In the same week, Getir and Dutch retailer Jumbo announced the termination of their partnership with Gorillas, which began in January 2022. Gorillas was acquired by Getir towards the end of last year.

Article by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM