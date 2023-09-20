FrieslandCampina Restructures Business To Boost Performance

Dutch dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina plans to reshape its business structure as it seeks to improve performance.

The restructuring plan involves the creation of seven business groups, led by an executive team, the company said in a statement.

The Food & Beverage segment will split into five separate business groups: Europe; Retail & Americas; Middle East, Pakistan & Africa; Asia; and Professional.

The Professional and Trading units will come under the leadership of one president, while the Ingredients and Specialised Nutrition units will remain unchanged.

The new divisions will capture the diversified nature of the business portfolio and the different ‘go-to-market’ strategies required, the company noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision follows the appointment of Jan Derck van Karnebeek as chief executive officer on 1 June 2023.

Jan Derck van Karnebeek, CEO of Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., "The company's profitability is under pressure. Therefore, in the coming period, we will take the necessary steps to improve profitability. The first step is to reshape our top structure and announce the corresponding appointments.

"I am confident that with this new leadership team in place, we will fulfil FrieslandCampina's purpose of providing better nutrition for the world, a good living for our farmers, now and for generations to come."

Read More: FrieslandCampina Sees Operating Profit Decline In A 'Challenging' First-Half

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Team

The proposed executive team comprises Dustin Woodward as president of the Europe division; Tuncay Özgüner as president of the Retail & Americas; Ali Khan as president of Middle East, Pakistan & Africa; Corine Tap as president of Asia; Roger Loo as president of the Professional and Trading unit; Herman Ermens as president of Ingredients division; and Harvey Uong as president of Specialised Nutrition.

Other members of the team are Patricia Snel, chief people officer; Mireille Einwachter, chief sustainability officer; Davis Cutter, chief supply chain and R&D officer; Hans Jensen, chief financial officer; and Jan Derck van Karnebeek, chief executive officer.

The proposed executive team appointments will take effect on 1 October, and the new organisational structure, including the seven business groups, is scheduled to come into force on 1 January 2024.

Roel van Neerbos will remain a member of the executive team as president of the Food & Beverage until 1 November 2023, FrieslandCampina added.