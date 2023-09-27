Getir, Uber Eats Announce European Delivery Partnership

Getir and Uber Eats have announced a pan-European grocery delivery partnership – initially in the UK, before rolling it out to other markets – which will enable users to use the Uber Eats app to order from Getir.

The move will see Uber Eats users gain access to more than 2,000 SKUs via the Getir platform. As part of the service, orders placed via the Uber Eats app will be fulfilled by Getir delivery personnel.

According to reports, Germany and the Netherlands are the next two markets that will see the roll-out of the partnership.

‘At The Touch Of A Button’

“We are delighted Getir has joined Uber Eats today. We want to ensure customers can use Uber Eats to get almost anything delivered in a matter of minutes, at the touch of a button,” commented Eve Henrikson, regional general manager at Uber Delivery EMEA.

“Getir’s vast selection of everyday essentials and ultra-fast grocery delivery model will further enhance our marketplace and ensure more choice and convenience for millions of customers across key European markets.”

Rapid Delivery

Elsewhere, Turancan Salur, regional general manager at Getir, said that the tie-up offered a ‘new way’ for customers to experience the Turkish quick-commerce firm’s rapid delivery services.

“This partnership between two strong and well-known international brands brings great advantages to Uber Eats customers, who now have the option to choose from Getir’s wide range of grocery and convenience products. At the same time, Getir benefits from accessing Uber Eats’ large pool of customers, further contributing to its growth.”

In recent months, Getir has rolled back its operations in Europe, confirming a series of market exits, such as those in Spain, Italy and Portugal, and cutting its workforce.

