Grubhub Top Boss Adam DeWitt To Step Down

Online food delivery platform Grubhub has announced that its chief executive Adam DeWitt will step down from the role.

The company has named Howard Migdal as his successor and vice-president of Just Eat Takeaway's North America business unit.

DeWitt will remain with the company through 1 May 2023 to ensure a smooth transition.

Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway.com. commented, "We are grateful for his leadership and dedication to the company, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours. We are also excited to promote Howard as the new leader of our North America segment and Grubhub's new CEO."

"He has a proven track record as a leader with a deep understanding of our business, and we are confident in his ability to lead and grow the business into the future."

Howard Migdal

Currently, Migdal serves as chief executive of Just Eat Takeaway.com's Canadian subsidiary, SkipTheDishes, and has been instrumental in driving its growth and scale.

He is an experienced professional with over 16 years of experience in the food delivery sector.

In 2008, he co-founded GrubCanada, Canada's first national food delivery platform.

Commenting on his new role, Migdal stated, "Grubhub is an incredible brand and has tremendous scale through its restaurant and delivery networks. I am excited to build on the foundation built by Adam and the team."

Adam DeWitt

DeWitt led Grubhub for the past 11 years as CFO, president, and most recently, CEO.

Under his leadership, the business grew from $20 million to more than $2 billion in annual revenues, with a network of more than 365,000 restaurants and approximately 400,000 delivery partners in more than 4,000 cities across the United States.

He steered the company through its initial public offering in 2014 and the acquisition by Just Eat Takeaway.com in 2021.

DeWitt stated, "It's hard to leave Grubhub, but it's the right time for me after 11 years. I am incredibly proud of what this team has accomplished and will forever value the relationships I've forged here. Grubhub is in great hands with Howard and the Grubhub leadership team, and I'm excited to watch the company continue to thrive."

