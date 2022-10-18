Subscribe Login
HelloFresh Launches Operations In Ireland

Meal-kit firm HelloFresh has launched in Ireland, the 18th country in which it has commenced operations.

The group said that the launch marks an 'important milestone' in its global growth strategy, and follows the introduction of HelloFresh in Japan earlier this year, as well as the Green Chef brand launch in the Netherlands.

'A New Cooking Experience'

“We are excited to offer customers in Ireland a new cooking experience, distinguished by fresh, local ingredients, a broad variety of dishes and a maximum amount of convenience," commented Thomas Griesel, co-founder and CEO of HelloFresh.

"We are looking forward to broadly establishing and leading the meal kit category in Ireland."

It has opened an office in the Irish capital, Dublin, as well as a fulfilment centre to support its operations.

Local Sourcing

Elsewhere, the group said that it has established local sourcing agreements with Irish suppliers, and will use 100% Irish-raised beef and chicken in its meal-kit offerings, as well as other locally-sourced ingredients.

Through this commitment, along with its data-driven platform, the company says that it will be able to bring a 'unique value proposition' to the Irish market.

“Profiting from our global know-how and local culinary expertise we are going to offer an exciting mix of Irish recipes and a bespoke collection of HelloFresh recipes from our 17 international markets," Griesel added.

"Our thorough analysis has shown that the Irish market is ready for meal kits and that the country offers great conditions to expand our total addressable market.”

