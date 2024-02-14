52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Instacart To Cut 250 Jobs As Slowing Ad Business Counters Upbeat Q1 Forecast

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Instacart To Cut 250 Jobs As Slowing Ad Business Counters Upbeat Q1 Forecast

Instacart has forecast its first-quarter gross transaction value (GTV) and core profit above estimates due to an uptick in grocery orders, and said it plans to cut 250 jobs, or 7% of its workforce, to focus on 'promising' initiatives.

Instacart announced lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on slowing advertisement business.

As of 30 June 2023, Instacart had 3,486 employees, according to a regulatory filing.

"We are seeing (some weakness among advertisers) in pockets, but it is not widespread," said CEO Fidji Simo on a post-earnings call.

Ad and other revenues increased 7% in the fourth quarter, compared with a 19% growth in the previous quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Advertising business has slowed down," CFRA Research's Arun Sundaram said, adding that this would cause a bit of concern because it was historically a very fast growing and high-margin business for the company.

Total revenue rose 6% to $803 million (€747.79 million), falling short of analysts' expectations of $804.2 million (€749.65 million).

Incentives And Promotions

Transaction revenue growth slowed sequentially to 6%, as Instacart offered more incentives and promotions to attract customers, especially during the holiday season, amid stiff competition from rivals such as DoorDash, UberEats, Amazon.com and Walmart.

Total orders rose 5% to 70.1 million in the reported quarter as the grocery-delivery company also saw growth among its newer customer base.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company expects current-quarter GTV - a key industry metric that shows the value of products sold based on prices shown on Instacart – to range between $8 billion and $8.2 billion (€7.44 billion to €7.64 billion), compared with analysts' estimates of $7.92 billion (€7.36 billion).

It sees adjusted EBITDA between $150 million and $160 million (€139.5 million to €148.8 million), compared with analysts' estimates of $151.6 million (€141.03 million), according to LSEG data.

The firm said it authorised an additional $500 million (€465 million) share repurchase programme and expects to generate positive operating cash flow this year.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Delivery Hero Says Cash Flow Generation Will Be Enough To Settle Debt Maturities
Delivery Hero Says Cash Flow Generation Will Be Enough To Settle Debt Maturities
2
Technology

Just Eat Takeaway Extends Partnership With UEFA
Just Eat Takeaway Extends Partnership With UEFA
3
Technology

Circana Launches Liquid Data Engage, Propelling Retailers Into A New Era Of Decision-Making
Circana Launches Liquid Data Engage, Propelling Retailers Into A New Era Of Decision-Making
4
Technology

Alibaba Boosts Share Buy Back As Revenues Miss Estimates
Alibaba Boosts Share Buy Back As Revenues Miss Estimates
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com