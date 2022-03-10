Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

JD.com Posts Quarterly Loss As Costs Rise, Revenue Growth Slows

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

JD.com posted a quarterly loss on Thursday, as its operational costs surged, and reported its weakest revenue growth in six quarters, amid slowing consumer spending.

The slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy has taken a toll on its e-commerce sector, as consumers cut back on discretionary spending.

Last month, rival Alibaba posted its slowest revenue growth for the same period since going public in 2014.

JD.com, which sells everything from home appliances to luxury goods, noted that general expenses rose by 89%, primarily due to the increase in share-based compensation expenses.

The online retailer, which enjoys a competitive edge over its rivals due to its investments in supply chain and logistics, noted that fulfilment costs were also up by 10.7%.

Quarterly Performance

Net loss attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter was 5.2 billion yuan, compared to a profit of 24.3 billion yuan last year.

Net revenue rose by about 23%, to 275.9 billion yuan ($43.64 billion), in the fourth quarter, while analysts had expected revenue of 274.45 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue from JD Retail, the unit that accounts for a majority of the company’s revenue from its website and retail partnerships and stores, rose by nearly 21%. The logistics business saw revenue jump by about 28%.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 2.21 yuan per share, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 1.54 yuan.

In January of this year, JD.com announced the launch of two ‘robotic stores’ under the new brand name ‘Ochama in the Netherlands’, with more locations to follow in the near future.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest Technology news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Diebold Nixdorf Launches Cloud-Native Retail Software Platform
2
Technology

Switzerland's Formaggi Dalla Svizzera To Use Augmented Reality To Promote Cheese
3
Technology

Deliveroo Launches Ultra-Fast Delivery Service In Italy
4
Technology

JustEat Takeway.com To Halt Operations In Norway, Portugal
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com