John Martin Named CEO Of Ocado Solutions

British online supermarket and technology group Ocado has announced that John Martin, non-executive director at Ocado, has been appointed as CEO of Ocado Solutions, effective 1 September 2023.

On appointment into this role, Martin will cease to be a member of the board and will step down as chair of the audit committee and as a member of the people committee, the company added.

John Martin: 'The Right Successor'

"I am delighted that John Martin will step into this role to deepen further the support of our clients as well as help shape our strategic direction and performance culture," said Rick Haythornthwaite, chairman of Ocado.

"John has extensive strategic, operational and financial management experience of running large international businesses. The board believes he is the right successor to Luke with the required credentials to build on a strong foundation."

Luke Jensen

Luke Jensen has notified the board of his intention to retire and will step down as executive director and CEO of Ocado Solutions with effect from 30 September 2023 to focus on external non-executive director positions.

Jenson has served as the CEO of Ocado Solutions since 2017 and a member of the board since 2018.

"Over the last six years, Luke has played a key role in our transformation into a global technology solutions business," said Tim Steiner, chief executive officer of Ocado.

"He leaves our solutions business in a strong position to drive future growth, having recently established a global regional structure, with the appointments of regional presidents and the creation of a global partner success organisation. We wish him well and thank him for his contribution to Ocado."