Kaufland Extends Payment Via Its App To All German Stores

Shoppers at all Kaufland outlets in Germany will now be able to make payments via its app using the Kaufland Pay feature.

The retailer has included the Kaufland Pay function to the Kaufland app and the Kaufland Card.

The payment is completed in seconds, and with a single scan customers can also activate coupons and collect loyalty points with the Kaufland Card.

The retailer relies on the mobile payment solution, Bluecode, for this feature.

Founded in Austria in 2015, Bluecode does not store personal data and sends the payment information to the bank anonymously.

Access to the payment function within the Kaufland app is secured using a security PIN, or fingerprint, or biometric facial recognition.

Payment Process

Shoppers are required to register via the Kaufland app to access the payment service.

Once the bank details have been verified and Kaufland Pay has been activated, shoppers need to scan the Kaufland Card QR code at the checkout to pay, the retailer added.

The black QR code turns blue when Kaufland Pay is used, allowing the payment process to be visually traced on the smartphone display.

Kaufland Pay, digitally tailored specifically for the Kaufland Card, has been successfully tested in selected branches in recent months.

The feature is also functional offline, on a temporary basis, so that customers can pay if their smartphone does not have an internet connection at the time of payment.

