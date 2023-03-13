Largest Autonomous Store In Europe Opens In Lisbon

Technology provider Sensei has opened what it says is the largest autonomous store in Europe, in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

The 500 square metre ‘Dojo’ facility in Lisbon, Portugal, is not open to the public, instead serving as a test lab.

According to Sensei, the technology behind Dojo is adaptable for points of sale ranging from 150 square metres to 1500 square metres.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sl4NC3bYDkU

The test store recreates all the features typically found in grocery stores, so it can test and showcase the autonomous retail concept in the most realistic environment possible, Sensei said.

Features include gateless entry and exit, and an automatic card payment terminal where purchases are displayed in real-time.

It also features automated tracking of products served from assisted counters, such as a bakery, butchery or fish counter, and the integration of self service coffee and juice machines.

As a result, all 'loose' items, as well as those taken by customers directly from shelves, fridges, freezers, and fresh produce aisles, can be tracked.

The Dojo is equipped with HPE ProLiant servers, which provide accelerated computing capabilities to ensure Sensei's AI models can process large amounts of data efficiently, while also keeping costs down.

In 2020, Sensei launched the first fully-autonomous retail store in Lisbon for Sonae’s Continente, while it has also worked with Iberian petrol station operator Galp on a convenience store concept, as well as with Grupo Muffato in Brazil.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Branislav Pekic.