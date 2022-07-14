Lobyco Drives Increased Sales And Loyalty For Romania's Profi

Lobyco is on a mission to help retailers enhance their digital ecosystems, and this has proven to be the case for Romanian retailer Profi, which teamed up with the app developer for its own mobile application earlier this year.

A small-scale internal launch in early 2022 soon went viral, as word spread about the new app and the benefits both employees and customers could access.

Ahead Of Expectations

By the time of the public launch in April 2022, member sign-ups were already nearing their target for the full year.

Some three months on from the launch, Lobyco has seen sign-ups at double the expected number for the first year, with the app already driving customer engagement through its unique, connected capabilities.

Customers are already making use of the special offers provided by the app (as well as a number of in-app games), and as a result, Profi has already seen the average basket size among app users double that of regular customers.

Overall, basket sizes of members now using the app are 70% higher, Profi said.

'A Qualitative Revolution'

“Rewarding loyalty is part of a qualitative revolution that Profi has to make in order to develop further and keep growing," commented Pawel Musial, CEO, and Călin Costinaş, deputy CEO, Profi. "Proximity is no longer king. We need to strengthen the differentiating factors, and a loyalty program based on a modern application like ours gives us that edge.

“It’s clear from the great results so far that we are attracting way more young people to stores. It’s a channel of communication with the younger generation that they really understand. Combining new store formats with this app is the perfect tool to improve our customer profile through fun and attraction. And it really works!"

