Technology

Logistik Sommer 2022: 20 Years Of KNAPP And The Digitalisation Think Tank

At Logistik Sommer 2022, the main event of the Independent Logistics Society (ILS), experts from a range of sectors and industries take a look at digitalisation and how it can be a long-term goal.

As a long-standing partner, KNAPP will participate in the think tank for the 20th year in a row, which takes place in Leoben, Austria, from 22 to 23 September 2022.

Transforming Value Chains Digitally

Logistik Sommer 2022 focuses on questions revolving around digital transformation.

In recent years, the event has become a platform for trendsetters, pioneers and masterminds that offers an exciting programme on digitalisation.

Taking place in a modern local venue – the new Live Congress Leoben – the event not only lets participants network in person, as some content is also available to view online.

Digitalisation Along The Value Chain

At KNAPP, digitalisation plays a key role in the automation of value chains.

With intelligent tools in logistics, the systems are fed with digital information, enabling them to perform optimally.

These tools include cutting-edge digitalisation, software, automation and robotics solutions, which are all part of KNAPP’s solutions portfolio. They serve as the basis for success in a data-driven world.

20 Years Of Partnership

The Independent Logistics Society provides a platform for newcomers, pioneers and masterminds to discuss how logistics can benefit from digital transformation.

Its Logistik Sommer event offers intriguing keynotes, interesting panel discussions and helpful use cases, as well as many opportunities for exchanging ideas and establishing contacts.

At this year’s Logistik Sommer, KNAPP will demonstrate how digitalisation is possible along the value chain and how intelligent solutions ensure digitalised processes for the long term.

For more information on ILS and Logistik Sommer 2022, click here.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news.

