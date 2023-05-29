52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Mars Launches Warehouse Management System To Drive Efficiency

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Mars, Incorporated has announced the launch of a new warehouse management system (WMS) that was developed, tested and implemented across 10 North American warehouse sites in just eight months.

The new system has cloud capabilities that offer cost savings since there's no need to maintain physical data centres. It can also be updated every year as opposed to the industry standard of every five to seven years for physical centres.

Furthermore, the new system has an optimised task interleaving process where all components of the WMS are programmed to complete tasks as they proceed to their next location.

Five Principles

A physical logistics functional expert at Mars, Carlos Miranda realised that equipping the WMS with more capabilities and a user-friendly interface would save money that could be reinvested somewhere else.

Using the company's five principles (quality, responsibility, mutuality, efficiency, and freedom) as their north star, Carlos and his team developed and pitched a plan to their leadership team outlining how to revolutionise the system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once approved, Carlos' team connected with vendors to develop the new system and introduce it to Mars warehouse sites in the United States, Canada and Mexico, some as big as 1.5 million square feet.

'Commitment To Excellence'

"Mars is known for delivering its iconic, quality products to our consumers and part of that process includes identifying new and innovative ways to achieve excellence in the warehouses where they're stored and transported," said Erik Owino, senior vice president of supply for Mars Wrigley North America.

"It is because of this novel idea and commitment to excellence from Carlos and his team that this brand-new system came to life."

Read More: Lidl To Recruit 1,500 Workers For UK Warehouse Jobs

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Deliveroo Expands Delivery Services In Qatar
2
Technology

Aldi Nord Commences Self-Scan Tests Via Smartphone
3
Technology

Flink Sale To Getir 'Called Off': Reports
4
Technology

Poland's Allegro Sees Q2 Profit Rising 13% To 16% At Home
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com