Lidl To Recruit 1,500 Workers For UK Warehouse Jobs

The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl plans to recruit over 1,500 distribution centre workers to support its aggressive store expansion across the country, it said on Tuesday.

Lidl GB, part of the Schwarz retail group, currently trades from over 960 stores in Britain and has a target of over 1,100.

The stores are serviced by a network of 13 regional distribution centres.

New Distribution Centre

Lidl GB also said it has submitted plans for a new distribution centre in Leeds, northern England, which if approved would create a further 400 jobs.

Lidl GB and discount rival Aldi UK are Britain's fastest growing grocers, both achieving record market shares over the 12 weeks to April 16 of 7.6% and 10.1% respectively, according to industry data.

UK Food Suppliers

In January, Lidl increased its commitment to UK food suppliers, saying it would spend £2 billion (€2.3 billion) more with them by 2025 than it previously projected.

Lidl GB had in 2019 committed to spend £15 billion (€17.1 billion) with British suppliers from 2020 to 2025, but now expects to spend £17 billion (€19.3 billion), reflecting its rapid growth.

It plans to spend £4 billion (€4.6 billion) with British suppliers this year.

'Expansion'

The company said almost £500 million (€575 million) worth of exports from its British suppliers in 2022 went to other Lidl markets, including over £50 million of British cheese.

“We see them as partners in our mission to provide households with high quality affordable produce, and for many, working with Lidl GB and being part of our growth has opened opportunities for their own expansion, both here in the UK and across the globe,” said Ryan McDonnell, CEO at Lidl GB.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM