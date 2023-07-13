52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Messe Dortmund To Host Second Edition Of VertiFarm

By Editorial
Share this article

Messe Dortmund will be hosting its second international VertiFarm trade show for next-level farming and new food systems from 26 to 28 September 2023.

VertiFarm offers a wealth of information on controlled production systems for vegetables, fruit, salads, herbs, alternative protein sources, microgreens and medicinal plants, as well as new developments in fish and insect farming.

Visitors will discover new approaches and fresh ideas for one of the global challenges of our time – ensuring sustainable future supplies of local, healthy, and fresh foods.

The show's conceptual and technical sponsors include the Association for Vertical Farming (AVF), the Westphalia & Münsterland branch of the North Rhine Westphalia Retailers' Association, the Retail Industry Climate Protection Campaign, the Westphalia & Lippe Agricultural Association, and the German Pharmaceutical Industry Association (BPI).

Exhibitors From Around The World

Exhibitors from Norway, Sweden, Italy, the UK, the Netherlands, North and South America, Asia and beyond will be presenting trends, new technologies and systems related to new-style cultivation techniques, as well as an overview of aquaponics and hydroponics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of this year's participants include technical automation experts Bosch Rexroth AG, Vertical Future Ltd from the UK, and Dutch greenhouse technology specialist Priva Horticulture BV, among others.

As with the début show last year, the two-day summit of the Association for Vertical Farming will also take place as part of the show.

It will discuss and inform audiences on the three main subject areas of science and research; technology and sustainability; and food and cities.

The second edition of VertiFarm will also include an extensive support programme, including instructive knowledge modules, some of which will be interactive.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to experts from agriculture, science and industry and representatives of various start-ups, suppliers will have the opportunity to enrich the stage programme with exciting technical or keynote talks on the given focus topics.

More information for businesses wishing to present their products and services at VertiFarm can be found at www.vertifarm.net.

All updates and developments concerning the show can be found on VertiFarm’s LinkedInFacebook and Instagram channels, as well as its website and newsletter.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Ahold Delhaize's Bol.com Acquires Remainder Of Shares In Cycloon
2
Technology

Amazon Launches Challenge On EU Online Content Rules
3
Technology

Waitrose Joins Forces With Uber Eats For Rapid Delivery
4
Technology

Amazon Needs To Offer Better Discounts To Maximise Prime Day's Potential
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com