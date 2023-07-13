Messe Dortmund To Host Second Edition Of VertiFarm

Messe Dortmund will be hosting its second international VertiFarm trade show for next-level farming and new food systems from 26 to 28 September 2023.

VertiFarm offers a wealth of information on controlled production systems for vegetables, fruit, salads, herbs, alternative protein sources, microgreens and medicinal plants, as well as new developments in fish and insect farming.

Visitors will discover new approaches and fresh ideas for one of the global challenges of our time – ensuring sustainable future supplies of local, healthy, and fresh foods.

The show's conceptual and technical sponsors include the Association for Vertical Farming (AVF), the Westphalia & Münsterland branch of the North Rhine Westphalia Retailers' Association, the Retail Industry Climate Protection Campaign, the Westphalia & Lippe Agricultural Association, and the German Pharmaceutical Industry Association (BPI).

Exhibitors From Around The World

Exhibitors from Norway, Sweden, Italy, the UK, the Netherlands, North and South America, Asia and beyond will be presenting trends, new technologies and systems related to new-style cultivation techniques, as well as an overview of aquaponics and hydroponics.

Some of this year's participants include technical automation experts Bosch Rexroth AG, Vertical Future Ltd from the UK, and Dutch greenhouse technology specialist Priva Horticulture BV, among others.

As with the début show last year, the two-day summit of the Association for Vertical Farming will also take place as part of the show.

It will discuss and inform audiences on the three main subject areas of science and research; technology and sustainability; and food and cities.

The second edition of VertiFarm will also include an extensive support programme, including instructive knowledge modules, some of which will be interactive.

In addition to experts from agriculture, science and industry and representatives of various start-ups, suppliers will have the opportunity to enrich the stage programme with exciting technical or keynote talks on the given focus topics.

More information for businesses wishing to present their products and services at VertiFarm can be found at www.vertifarm.net.

All updates and developments concerning the show can be found on VertiFarm’s LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram channels, as well as its website and newsletter.

