Minipreço Deploys 'Chef GPT' To Expand Customer Experience

Portuguese retailer Minipreço is using artificial intelligence to provide additional information to customers on topics related to food, in an initiative it is dubbing 'ChefGPT'.

Describing it as the ‘chef of the future,’ the retailer’s project integrates its WhatsApp-based Ofertas Minipreço channel with ChatGPT, an AI tool developed by OpenAI, Economia Online reported.

Customers just need to ask a question in the chat with the hashtag #chef, and ChefGPT, whose image has been created through AI, provides all the necessary information.

Culinary Information

In practice, Chef GPT can provide information such as recipes for range of dishes, suggestions on using existing ingredients to prepare a meal and information on the best wine to enjoy with a particular dish.

The WhatsApp Ofertas Minipreço channel can be accessed via the telephone number +351 969 884 599.

This service also provides access to news from the retailer, while customers receive a weekly digital leaflet straight to their phones, highlighting new campaigns and promotions from the supermarket chain.

According to Minipreço, which is part of Spain's DIA Group, this is the first time it has incorporated artificial intelligence into a customer-facing marketing strategy, which 'aims to create more functional solutions for the various aspects of customers’ lives, supported by this technology, with the ability to simulate human intelligence and behaviour'.

The ultimate goal, it added, is to 'transform the customer experience, offering them greater efficiency and agility in their purchasing behaviours'.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.