Minipreço Online Doubles Market Share In Two Years

Portugal's Minipreço Online has doubled its market share in the country in just two years, to 2.8%, according to the latest Nielsen Homescan S12 study.

Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, the e-commerce service of Portuguese discounter Minipreço, owned by Spanish retail group DIA, continues to expand coverage.

Minipreço Online is on its way to cover 60% of the national population directly, and expects to achieve 100% coverage very soon through delivery partners Glovo, Uber Eats and 360hyper.

Strong Loyalty And Great Customer Recognition

According to Pedro Devesa, member of the board of directors of DIA Portugal, Minipreço Online achieved a sustained high double-digit growth, with a strong loyalty and great customer recognition and was voted the best in a recent study on online commerce in food retail, developed by Portuguese consumers association Deco.

He also pointed out that Minipreço Online was the only supermarket brand to gain share in terms of household and increase its penetration.

Earlier this month, the DIA group announced that Minipreço's turnover dropped 4.5% in the first half of 2022 compared to the first six months of last year, to €283.1 million.

The company attributed this decline to reduction in the number of stores, mobility restrictions and limited opening hours due to COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2022.

Recently, Spain’s DIA Group closed 25 Minipreço stores in Portugal, resulting in the loss of approximately 159 jobs, due to ‘complex macroeconomic scenario with pressure on costs and prices.’

