Nestlé Invests €2.3 Million In New Thermal Energy System

Food giant Nestlé has invested €2.3 million in a new thermal energy system at its chocolate factory in La Penilla de Cayón, Cantabria, Spain.

The company has installed a heat pump that uses residual energy from the factory's cold production plant, to warm up the water used both in production and air conditioning.

According to the group, this process will reduce 9 GWh of gas consumption and 2,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, achieving a 5% reduction in energy savings.

It added that the system is nine times more efficient than the traditional system, which uses natural gas, and helps to reduce carbon emissions.

Nestlé also said that the centralisation of hot water circuits will save up 15,000 cubic metres of water at the plant.

Energy Efficiency

"With the installation of this new thermal energy production system, Nestlé continues to work to support the environment while also innovating," said Eugenia Otón, the factory's director.

"Through this improvement, the factory also presents a model of high energy efficiency, which places us as pioneers in the use of the technique in the region."

Zero Emissions By 2050

Nestlé said that this initiative forms part of its strategy to reach zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050.

The company has also taken steps to minimise and recycle waste production in the Cantabria plant, and it has also installed several cooling towers that facilitate water reuse from production activities.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Amanda Merchán. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.