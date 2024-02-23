Ocado Rolls Out 'Fine Dining' Frozen Ready Meals For Cats And Dogs

British online supermarket Ocado is launching a range of frozen ready-meal SKUs for cats and dogs from pet food startup Ted's Bowl, according to media reports.

Ted’s Bowl, which claims to offer 'fine dining' options for pets, caters to health-conscious pet owners and its products use meat, fish or poultry suitable for human consumption with added vitamins and minerals.

Priced between £4.49 to £4.59, the range is free from bones, grains and other bulking ingredients.

'Fine Dining' For Pets

The range will offer seven microwavable frozen meal SKUs for puppies, kittens, and adult cats and dogs.

The luxury menu includes lamb with garden mint and venison with blackberries for dogs, and beef and salmon with chicken for cats, according to a report in dailymail.co.uk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meri La Bella, buyer of petfood buyer at Ocado said the launch of the range will add more choice and diversity for pets.

She also added that the convenience of frozen ready meals that can be cooked in the microwave could be the "next big thing" in pet food.

'Urban Pet Owners'

The co-founder of Ted's Bowl, Sara Pearson, told The Grocer that the recent explosion in pet ownership in the UK had 'given rise to a new demographic of younger, urban pet owners'.

Pearson said that these pet owners are 'knowledgeable about nutrition and understand that good and wholesome food helps minimise health issues'.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, they are familiar with the concept of freshly cooked, premium ready meals, she added.

Pet ownership surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, putting the pet food and pet products sector in an opportune position as we head towards the mid-part of the decade.