52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Ocado Rolls Out 'Fine Dining' Frozen Ready Meals For Cats And Dogs

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Ocado Rolls Out 'Fine Dining' Frozen Ready Meals For Cats And Dogs

British online supermarket Ocado is launching a range of frozen ready-meal SKUs for cats and dogs from pet food startup Ted's Bowl, according to media reports.

Ted’s Bowl, which claims to offer 'fine dining' options for pets, caters to health-conscious pet owners and its products use meat, fish or poultry suitable for human consumption with added vitamins and minerals.

Priced between £4.49 to £4.59, the range is free from bones, grains and other bulking ingredients.

'Fine Dining' For Pets

The range will offer seven microwavable frozen meal SKUs for puppies, kittens, and adult cats and dogs.

The luxury menu includes lamb with garden mint and venison with blackberries for dogs, and beef and salmon with chicken for cats, according to a report in dailymail.co.uk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meri La Bella, buyer of petfood buyer at Ocado said the launch of the range will add more choice and diversity for pets.

She also added that the convenience of frozen ready meals that can be cooked in the microwave could be the "next big thing" in pet food.

'Urban Pet Owners'

The co-founder of Ted's Bowl, Sara Pearson, told The Grocer that the recent explosion in pet ownership in the UK had 'given rise to a new demographic of younger, urban pet owners'.

Pearson said that these pet owners are 'knowledgeable about nutrition and understand that good and wholesome food helps minimise health issues'.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, they are familiar with the concept of freshly cooked, premium ready meals, she added.

Pet ownership surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, putting the pet food and pet products sector in an opportune position as we head towards the mid-part of the decade. 

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Features

AI And Computer Vision To Be Major Trends In The Retail Sector In 2024
AI And Computer Vision To Be Major Trends In The Retail Sector In 2024
2
Technology

Wolt Announces New Grocery Leadership Roles
Wolt Announces New Grocery Leadership Roles
3
Technology

DoorDash's Rising Labour Costs Weigh On Q1 Profit Outlook
DoorDash's Rising Labour Costs Weigh On Q1 Profit Outlook
4
Features

3 Clever Ways to Apply AI In Supermarkets
3 Clever Ways to Apply AI In Supermarkets
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com