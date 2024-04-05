52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Online Now Accounts For 10% Of The French Grocery Market

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Online Now Accounts For 10% Of The French Grocery Market

Online sales now account for 10% of the overall grocery market in France, new data from Kantar has found, after achieving a 0.5 percentage point gain in the period from 19 February to 17 March.

According to the data from the so-called P3 period, an additional 200,000 households are now shopping online, with e-commerce users displaying a greater level of loyalty.

Overall, French spending on FMCG increased by 1.7% in the period.

E.Leclerc Continues To Lead

In terms of the best performing grocers, E.Leclerc continued to dominate, gaining one percentage point to hold 23.7% of the market – the 13th month in a row that it has sen growth.

According to Kantar, E.Leclerc has recruited an additional 258,000 shoppers, while also seeing improvements in the loyalty level of its customers (+1.4 percentage points). The retailer's online channels, such as Drive, have contributed more than a third (36%) of its growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Of The Rest

Elsewhere, Groupement des Mousquetaires saw a 0.5 percentage point increase, to hold a market share value of 16.3%, Kantar's data showed, with its Intermarché banner being the most dynamic, reporting growth in its hypermarkets, supermarkets, online and proximity retailing divisions.

Discounter Lidl reported a 0.2 percentage point gain, to 8%, seeing improved loyalty boosted by frequency of purchase, while Groupement U progressed by 0.2 percentage points, reaching 12.0% market share. In addition, the Louis Delhaize Group maintained its market share of 2.1%, Kantar said.

Kantar's data is derived from a sample of 20,000 Worldpanel panellist households and tracks expenditure across hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, proximity stores, and online channels.

Read More: French Preliminary Annual Inflation Eases To 2.4% In March

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Ocado Says Haythornthwaite To Step Down As Chair Next Year
Ocado Says Haythornthwaite To Step Down As Chair Next Year
2
Technology

Card Payments To Make Way For More 'Seamless' Payment Formats, Study Finds
Card Payments To Make Way For More 'Seamless' Payment Formats, Study Finds
3
Technology

Alibaba Makes Second Biggest Quarterly Share Repurchase Worth $4.8bn
Alibaba Makes Second Biggest Quarterly Share Repurchase Worth $4.8bn
4
Technology

Checkpoint Systems' NS45 Antenna Wins Award For Best Security Solution At Perifem Day France 2024
Checkpoint Systems' NS45 Antenna Wins Award For Best Security Solution At Perifem Day France 2024
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com