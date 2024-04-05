Online Now Accounts For 10% Of The French Grocery Market

Online sales now account for 10% of the overall grocery market in France, new data from Kantar has found, after achieving a 0.5 percentage point gain in the period from 19 February to 17 March.

According to the data from the so-called P3 period, an additional 200,000 households are now shopping online, with e-commerce users displaying a greater level of loyalty.

Overall, French spending on FMCG increased by 1.7% in the period.

E.Leclerc Continues To Lead

In terms of the best performing grocers, E.Leclerc continued to dominate, gaining one percentage point to hold 23.7% of the market – the 13th month in a row that it has sen growth.

According to Kantar, E.Leclerc has recruited an additional 258,000 shoppers, while also seeing improvements in the loyalty level of its customers (+1.4 percentage points). The retailer's online channels, such as Drive, have contributed more than a third (36%) of its growth.

Best Of The Rest

Elsewhere, Groupement des Mousquetaires saw a 0.5 percentage point increase, to hold a market share value of 16.3%, Kantar's data showed, with its Intermarché banner being the most dynamic, reporting growth in its hypermarkets, supermarkets, online and proximity retailing divisions.

Discounter Lidl reported a 0.2 percentage point gain, to 8%, seeing improved loyalty boosted by frequency of purchase, while Groupement U progressed by 0.2 percentage points, reaching 12.0% market share. In addition, the Louis Delhaize Group maintained its market share of 2.1%, Kantar said.

Kantar's data is derived from a sample of 20,000 Worldpanel panellist households and tracks expenditure across hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, proximity stores, and online channels.

