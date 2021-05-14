Ozon Establishes Operating Company In Belarus

Published on May 14 2021 8:37 AM in Technology tagged: Russia / Belarus / World News / Ozon

Russian e-commerce giant Ozon has announced the establishment of an operating company in Belarus, Ozon Rocket Bel LLC, with which it is aiming to 'scale up business and expand its logistics infrastructure in the country'.

The group plans to open a distribution centre in Belarus this year, while it is also planning an 'exponential increase' in the number of pick up points it offers in the country.

While Ozon already sells products in Belarus, to date it has relied on local delivery structures, rather than its own infrastructure.

The group has also announced the appointment of two managers for the Belarus market, Maxim Ganush and Sergei Chileko, who previously worked for Lamoda and Europost.

Belarus Expansion

“Belarus is a strategically important region for Ozon," commented Stanislav Kondratyev, director of logistics and customer service at Ozon. "The company has already developed a loyal customer base here, but we believe there is enormous potential to increase that base. With that in mind, we continue to consistently improve the experience of our Belarusian customers."

Kondratyev added that Belarusian shoppers will now have access to almost the entire range of products offered by Ozon, as well as being able to avail of the Ozon Premium loyalty programme and additional delivery services.

"We also intend to help Belarusian manufacturers sell their goods to Ozon’s Russian customers – and in Russia 85 million people have access to our delivery service," he said.

The platform has also launched a shopfront in Belarusian roubles, to make it easier for local customers to shop.

Separately, Ozon recently announced the opening of a new logistics and fulfilment hub in Siberia.

