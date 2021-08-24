Pharmacy Retailer Boots Teams Up With Deliveroo On Home Deliveries

Published on Aug 24 2021 8:28 AM in Technology tagged: Featured Post / UK / Boots / Deliveroo / pharmacy / Deliveries

Pharmacy operator Boots has announced a partnership with Deliveroo, with around 400 SKUs available as part of an initial pilot in London, Edinburgh and Nottingham.

The pilot scheme will initially run from 14 stores, and will offer both OTC medicines and pain relief products as well as No 7 makeup items, toiletries, baby essentials and a number of food items.

“We are very excited about this new partnership with Deliveroo and have carefully selected over 400 products for its launch to help our customers get the things they need, when they need them," commented Paula Bobbett, director of boots.com at Boots UK.

“Our online business continues to grow and this partnership offers our customers way to access our products quickly and easily.”

If the pilot proves successful, the partnership will be rolled out to more locations.

'More Choice, More Selection'

For Deliveroo, the partnership will mean "more choice and selection for our consumers", commented Carlo Mocci, chief business officer, Deliveroo UK and Ireland.

Products will be "delivered in as little as 20 minutes", with the partnership creating "more work for riders across the UK", Mocci added.

First-Half Performance

Earlier this month, Deliveroo announced that German counterpart Delivery Hero took a 5.09% stake in its business, while it also reported that gross transaction value across its operations rose by 102% in the first half of its financial year, as orders surged.

In terms of the remainder of the year, the business expects full-year gross transaction value growth of 50% to 60%, an increase on the previous guidance of 30% to 40% growth.

“We have reported strong performance in the first half of the year and continued to make good progress in executing our strategy," chief executive Will Shu commented on the group's results. "As a result, I believe that we are well positioned to take advantage of the huge opportunity ahead.

In April, UK retailer Waitrose & Partners said that it was extending its partnership with Deliveroo following a successful trial.

