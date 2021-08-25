Russia's Yandex Launches Yango Deli Delivery Service In Paris

Published on Aug 25 2021 8:19 AM in Technology tagged: Russia / paris / Yandex / Yandex.Lavka / Yango Deli

Russian internet giant Yandex has announced that its Yango Deli online grocery service has launched in Paris.

The French capital is the first European city to host the Yango Deli service, which was launched in Russia under the Yandex.Lavka name in 2019, before being rolled out to Tel Aviv.

Yango Deli will commence operations with four 'dark store' warehouses, strategically located around Paris, promising 15 minute delivery times to a customer base of approximately one million people.

Around 3,000 SKUs can be selected, ranging from fresh foods to cupboard staples, as well as alcohol, pet supplies, houseware and more, while fresh hot coffee is also available.

The service in Paris is initially available throughout 10 Parisian arrondissements (the 2nd, 3rd, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 14th, 15th, 17th and 19th), as well as Boulogne-Billancourt, Issy-Les-Moulineaux and Montrougе. Yandex intends to roll the service out to all Paris neighbourhoods in due course, and is also planning to enter London.

Second-Quarter Performance

In the second quarter of 2021, the annualised GMV run rate of Yandex Lavka / Yango Deli was approximately €300 million, an increase of 2.3x year-on-year, despite tough comparatives.

“Having launched our fast grocery delivery service in the summer of 2019, in Moscow, a city with 12 million inhabitants, we have a big lead over most players in the world," commented Maxim Avtukhov, head of international markets for Yango.

"We are now operating internationally more than 360 dark stores connected with distribution centres, our own production sites and dark kitchens, and benefit from our unique expertise, our own technologies and knowledge in the e-grocery delivery industry.”

In addition to its international team, Yango Deli has also hired a local service team in Paris to assist with logistics, purchasing and other functions.

