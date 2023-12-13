52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

SPAR Albania Introduces Self-Checkout Technology in Supermarkets

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

SPAR Albania has taken the lead in revolutionising the supermarket experience in Albania by introducing self-checkout stations at its InterSPAR Tirana East Gate location.

Self-checkout stations allow customers to scan their items and pay independently, offering a faster and more convenient alternative to traditional checkout lanes.

For additional loyalty points and rewards, customers simply need to scan the Happy App before completing their payment, which can be made via bank card or SPAR/Red gift card.

To ensure a smooth transition, SPAR has implemented both digital and physical guides next to the self-checkout stations, assisting shoppers in navigating the new system with ease.

Pilot Project

As of 8 November 2023, over 2,000 transactions completed via self-checkout, making the pilot project a success. Customers have embraced the new technology, highlighting its user-friendliness and accessibility, the retailer noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Redona Kalaja, marketing manager at SPAR Albania, added, “These numbers indicate we are off to a good start in the trial period. We are very satisfied with the results and look forward to modernising our retail practices to the next step.”

SPAR has pledged to expand this initiative, and is actively working to implement self-checkout at its QTU Hypermarket with plans to eventually implement it across its entire network.

The retailer believes that the initiative marks a significant shift in the Albanian supermarket sector, aligning with the evolving preferences of consumers.

SPAR entered the Albanian market in 2016 through Almark, a unit of the Albanian company Balfin Group. The retailer has since opened 80 stores in the Balkan country that operate under the InterSPAR hypermarkets and SPAR supermarkets banners.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Finnish Scientists Unveil Process For Producing Lab-Grown Coffee
2
Technology

Carrefour Opens Autonomous Micro Store In Belgium
3
Technology

Coop Norway Invests In Automated Vertical Farming Technology
4
Technology

Future-Proof And Sustainable Refrigerants From Honeywell
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com