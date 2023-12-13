SPAR Albania Introduces Self-Checkout Technology in Supermarkets

SPAR Albania has taken the lead in revolutionising the supermarket experience in Albania by introducing self-checkout stations at its InterSPAR Tirana East Gate location.

Self-checkout stations allow customers to scan their items and pay independently, offering a faster and more convenient alternative to traditional checkout lanes.

For additional loyalty points and rewards, customers simply need to scan the Happy App before completing their payment, which can be made via bank card or SPAR/Red gift card.

To ensure a smooth transition, SPAR has implemented both digital and physical guides next to the self-checkout stations, assisting shoppers in navigating the new system with ease.

Pilot Project

As of 8 November 2023, over 2,000 transactions completed via self-checkout, making the pilot project a success. Customers have embraced the new technology, highlighting its user-friendliness and accessibility, the retailer noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Redona Kalaja, marketing manager at SPAR Albania, added, “These numbers indicate we are off to a good start in the trial period. We are very satisfied with the results and look forward to modernising our retail practices to the next step.”

SPAR has pledged to expand this initiative, and is actively working to implement self-checkout at its QTU Hypermarket with plans to eventually implement it across its entire network.

The retailer believes that the initiative marks a significant shift in the Albanian supermarket sector, aligning with the evolving preferences of consumers.

SPAR entered the Albanian market in 2016 through Almark, a unit of the Albanian company Balfin Group. The retailer has since opened 80 stores in the Balkan country that operate under the InterSPAR hypermarkets and SPAR supermarkets banners.