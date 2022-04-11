Subscribe Login
SPAR International To Enhance Personalised Loyalty And Savings Offering

SPAR International has announced plans to enhance its personalised loyalty and savings capabilities, through a partnership with technology firm Spaaza.

According to the retailer, it plans to develop a 'powerful personalised loyalty solution that will help to meet the future needs of the different SPAR organisations across the globe', with the group's businesses around the world able to integrate with Spaaza's APIs and develop their own ready-to-go solution.

'Clear Benefits'

"As a company with a proven international track record in employing cutting-edge technology in incentive marketing for modern and social commerce, we see the clear benefits of working with Spaaza," commented Tom Rose, head of international operations at SPAR International

"With their focus on creating customer engagement, connections, and personalisation, Spaaza will support us to further grow our digital solutions for SPAR country organisations, helping us to add value to our customers through our next generation personalised loyalty programmes.”

The partnership will enable SPAR to increase engagement with its customers through the development of personalised offers, as well as collecting insights to enrich the relationship between SPAR country operations and their customers, it said in a statement.

This will also facilitate the development of 'personalised marketing channel(s), which can create hyper-targeted, tailored promotions and marketing communications,' it added.

Digital Transformation

As part of its digital transformation strategy, SPAR recently announced a global partnership with Naveo Commerce, an end-to-end e-commerce and fulfilment technology provider.

That partnership, announced in August of last year, enables SPAR to offer an integrated and customisable e-commerce solution to SPAR country organisations and retailers.

Read More: SPAR International Offers Support To SPAR Ukraine

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

