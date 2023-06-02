Discover New Networks With Stamegna Retail Management

If you are passionate about growing your brand, look no further, as Stamegna Retail Management – a leading FMCG event organiser, connecting buyers with suppliers in the food, beverage, and beauty and health care industries – has announced two European events, in Amsterdam and Copenhagen.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming:

• European Health Care and Beauty in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on 10 and 11 September; and

• European Food and Beverages Network in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 17 and 18 September.

These networking events promise to be a haven for industry professionals – innovative suppliers, innovative key retailers, and distributors seeking the latest trends and innovations.

Health Care And Beauty

European Health Care and Beauty, taking place in Amsterdam, is a gathering of leading brands, such as Sephora, Rossmann, A.S. Watson, Carrefour, DM-drogerie markt, and more in the health care and beauty sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest breakthroughs in skincare, cosmetics, health care products, and more.

The event will feature insightful presentations, a networking dinner, and face-to-face meetings based on category matches.

Food And Beverage Industries

On the other hand, professionals in the food and beverage industries will be drawn to the Copenhagen-based European Food and Beverages Network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nestled in the heart of Denmark’s capital, this event aims to connect European buyers and suppliers to various categories, from confectionery, snacks and beverages to frozen food.

The network will host SPAR International, Gate Retail Group, Nikora Supermarket, Bravo Supermarket, Eco Market, and many more, to explore diverse brands.

Networking Opportunities

Buyers and suppliers will get up to 25 prearranged face-to-face meetings, based on category matches of interest, allowing for very constructive and productive discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Networking opportunities will also be provided by Stamegna Retail Management during dinner and lunch and after the cocktail reception, where the most innovative suppliers will be rewarded.

Experienced Peer Professionals

Make sure to clear your schedules and prepare to meet industry buyers and experienced peer professionals, and supercharge your business networking in just a couple of days.

For more details on the events, visit www.stamegnaretail.com/events or send a message to [email protected].

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.