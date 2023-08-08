SPAR Rolls Out New App In Austria For Improved Shopping Experience

SPAR Austria has rolled out a new app highlighting discounts, offers and vouchers for an improved shopping experience.

One of the features of the app is a 25% discount, applicable at the checkout, on up to four most expensive, discount-eligible products in the shopping basket, the company added.

"The focus of the app is on saving money for our customers and making work easier for checkout staff," explained Markus Kaser, CEO of SPAR Austria.

The retailer added that the app simplifies shopping, optimises discounts by automatically applying the highest possible discount, considering all promotion types and combinations, and speeds up checkout.

The app also offers the option of digital billing, which will help save paper.

Other Features

The app, available to download free of charge from the App Store and Google Play Store, does not require personal data such as name, postal address or date of birth, the company added.

SPAR app users, who have agreed to the terms of use, are assigned an individual number in the form a bar code (SPAR code) with which the user or the device can be recognised.

Kaser explained, "The new SPAR app works very data-efficiently in the interest of the consumer. Despite the app, we remain true to our credo that we do not need the data of our customers and therefore, for example, no profiling is carried out.

"Instead of asking users where they live, they can voluntarily enter up to three favourite SPAR locations. Based on this information, the users then receive, for example, regionally valid vouchers for those federal states in which one of their favourite locations is located."