Unicoop Tirreno Deploys VUSION Retail IoT Cloud Platform

Published on Oct 26 2021 7:55 AM in Technology tagged: Italy / Unicoop Tirreno / Automation Technology / SES-imagotag

Italian cooperative and supermarket chain Unicoop Tirreno is automating price labels and promotions, while ensuring remote live monitoring of in-store technology.

To achieve this goal, the company has teamed up with SES-imagotag – a maker of smart electronic labels and digital solutions for physical retail – to deploy its VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform.

The platform will be deployed in 94 stores over the next two years, including 31 locations in 2021.

Accelerate Digital Transformation

Armando Picuno, operations manager at Unicoop Tirreno, commented, "We have selected SES-imagotag for their technology, product and solutions roadmap, as well as their strong presence in Italy.

"Through this partnership, we will be able to accelerate our digital transformation, while benefiting from the best technologies in retail and a decisive local support."

In addition, Unicoop Tirreno has also opted for an in-store picking optimisation solution based on the VUSION platform to boost curbside pickup order efficiency.

VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy and integrity; enables multichannel synchronisation of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders.

Accurate Information

The platform also connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing improved on-shelf availability and merchandising compliance.

By leveraging cloud-managed Wi-Fi with the Cisco Meraki platform, Unicoop Tirreno can seamlessly connect SES-imagotag's IoT devices and provide a secure, high-performance wireless solution, while enabling significant infrastructure savings.

The contract with SES-imagotag will also see Unicoop Tirreno experimenting with the Captana real-time shelf monitoring solution, which combines computer vision and AI to maximise on-shelf availability and ensure merchandising compliance.

The Italian cooperative will also use VUSION Rail, full-HD LCD displays that enhance the in-store shopping experience and synchronise marketing campaigns across channels and retail chains in real-time through the VUSION platform.

With this deployment, Unicoop Tirreno expects to improve in-store efficiency and the shopping experience.

