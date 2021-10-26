ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Unicoop Tirreno Deploys VUSION Retail IoT Cloud Platform

Published on Oct 26 2021 7:55 AM in Technology tagged: Italy / Unicoop Tirreno / Automation Technology / SES-imagotag

Unicoop Tirreno Deploys VUSION Retail IoT Cloud Platform

Italian cooperative and supermarket chain Unicoop Tirreno is automating price labels and promotions, while ensuring remote live monitoring of in-store technology.

To achieve this goal, the company has teamed up with SES-imagotag – a maker of smart electronic labels and digital solutions for physical retail – to deploy its VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform.

The platform will be deployed in 94 stores over the next two years, including 31 locations in 2021.

Accelerate Digital Transformation

Armando Picuno, operations manager at Unicoop Tirreno, commented, "We have selected SES-imagotag for their technology, product and solutions roadmap, as well as their strong presence in Italy.

"Through this partnership, we will be able to accelerate our digital transformation, while benefiting from the best technologies in retail and a decisive local support."

In addition, Unicoop Tirreno has also opted for an in-store picking optimisation solution based on the VUSION platform to boost curbside pickup order efficiency.

VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy and integrity; enables multichannel synchronisation of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders.

Read More: Meeting New Challenges In FMCG: Understanding Automation Capabilities In Warehouse Management

Accurate Information

Advertisement

The platform also connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing improved on-shelf availability and merchandising compliance.

By leveraging cloud-managed Wi-Fi with the Cisco Meraki platform, Unicoop Tirreno can seamlessly connect SES-imagotag's IoT devices and provide a secure, high-performance wireless solution, while enabling significant infrastructure savings.

The contract with SES-imagotag will also see Unicoop Tirreno experimenting with the Captana real-time shelf monitoring solution, which combines computer vision and AI to maximise on-shelf availability and ensure merchandising compliance.

The Italian cooperative will also use VUSION Rail, full-HD LCD displays that enhance the in-store shopping experience and synchronise marketing campaigns across channels and retail chains in real-time through the VUSION platform.

With this deployment, Unicoop Tirreno expects to improve in-store efficiency and the shopping experience.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Tate & Lyle Names IMCD As Distribution Partner In Italy

Tate & Lyle Names IMCD As Distribution Partner In Italy
Granarolo Acquires Historic Italian Gorgonzola Producer

Granarolo Acquires Historic Italian Gorgonzola Producer
Italy Delays New Sugar And Plastic Taxes Until 2023

Italy Delays New Sugar And Plastic Taxes Until 2023
Italian Wine Sales in Retail Channel Up 9.7% In Value in 9M 2021

Italian Wine Sales in Retail Channel Up 9.7% In Value in 9M 2021
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Technology

Carrefour Unveils 'Carrefour Sprint' Service, Offering 15-Minute Deliveries Tue, 26 Oct 2021

Carrefour Unveils 'Carrefour Sprint' Service, Offering 15-Minute Deliveries
Just Eat Takeaway.com Shareholder Cat Rock Urges Sale Of GrubHub Mon, 25 Oct 2021

Just Eat Takeaway.com Shareholder Cat Rock Urges Sale Of GrubHub
Aldi Nord Unveils Technology Hub in Kraków Mon, 25 Oct 2021

Aldi Nord Unveils Technology Hub in Kraków
Russia's Ozon Express Launches Ready-To-Eat Meals Delivery Service Mon, 25 Oct 2021

Russia's Ozon Express Launches Ready-To-Eat Meals Delivery Service
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN