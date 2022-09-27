Walmart Joins The Metaverse With Launch On Roblox

Retailer Walmart has become the latest retailer to build a presence on the metaverse, with the launch of two immersive experiences on the Roblox platform.

The Arkansas-based retailer has launched Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play, which it describes as offering 'unique interactive content and entertainment for customers'.

Interactive Spaces

Walmart Land will showcase the group's fashion, style, beauty and entertainment items, and launches with three distinct experiences, Electric Island, House of Style, and Electric Fest.

Walmart Universe of Play will be a virtual 'toy destination', aimed at those planning Christmas wish-lists. Immersive games on offer will feature products and characters from franchises such as L.O.L. Surprise!, Jurassic World, Paw Patrol, Magic Mixies and Razor Scooters, the retailer said.

'Creating Community'

”We’re showing up in a big way – creating community, content, entertainment and games through the launch of Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play,” said William White, chief marketing officer, Walmart U.S.

“Roblox is one of the fastest growing and largest platforms in the metaverse, and we know our customers are spending loads of time there. So, we’re focusing on creating new and innovative experiences that excite them, something we’re already doing in the communities where they live, and now, the virtual worlds where they play.”

French retailer Carrefour launched on the metaverse earlier this year, and in May held a recruitment drive on the Sandbox platform.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.