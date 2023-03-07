X5, Yandex Eats And Delivery Club Join Forces For Online Deliveries

Russia's X5 Group has announced that it is expanding its partnership with online delivery aggregators Yandex Eats and Delivery Club to offer delivery of food and non-food items from X5’s Vprok.ru online hypermarket.

As part the partnership, users of both partner services can now access X5’s product assortment spanning more than 45,000 items, including groceries, household goods, pet supplies and beauty products.

The initiative will make delivery available to residents of Moscow and St Petersburg.

Marketplace-Based Model

X5 says the new collaboration is driven by a marketplace-based model, with orders being fulfiled at Vprok.ru dark stores and delivered by the hypermarket’s staff. Users can choose the 'most convenient' two-hour slot available for delivery, the retailer noted.

The delivery fee will depend on the ticket size and demand, with a minimum order amount of RUB 1,500 for Moscow and RUB 1,000 for St Petersburg. Orders starting from RUB 3,000 will be eligible for free delivery.

This new announcement comes after X5 launched partnerships with Yandex Eats and Delivery Club to deliver groceries from its Pyaterochka and Perekrestok retail chains.

X5’s express delivery is currently available to residents of more than 140 cities. Both Yandex Eats and Delivery Club now offer delivery from a total of 4,469 X5 stores, including 50 dark stores.

Planned Expansion

In November 2022, X5 announced plans to open around 1,000 discount stores in 2023 in a bid to gain stronghold in a sector where it expects to gain a market share of 20% in five years' time.

X5 has prioritised the expansion of its Chizhik hard discounter format, which saw a 19-fold increase in revenue year-on-year from January through September 2022.

