5 Food Tie-Ins Linked To The Star Wars Universe

Today is May 4, otherwise known as 'Star Wars Day' – an informal commemoration built around the internet meme "May The Fourth Be With You".

With that in mind, ESM explores some quirky food tie-ins that have emerged over the years linked to the Star Wars universe.

1. Jar-Jar Binks Lollipop (1999)

Developed by Cap Candy to coincide with the launch of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace in 1999, the Jar-Jar Binks Lollipop featured the head of the movie's titular character, which then 'opened' to reveal a strawberry-flavoured suckable tongue.

Luke Skywalker himself (aka actor Mark Hamill) has reportedly referred to the product as the 'goofiest tie-in' created to date for the franchise. Like the character of Jar-Jar Binks himself, this one is perhaps best forgotten.

2. Pepperidge Farm Star Wars Cookies (1983)

Ever wondered what a Wookie tasted like? Launched in 1983 to tie-in with Return of the Jedi, snack brand Pepperidge Farm unveiled a series of Star Wars cookies, in three formats – Darth Vader/Gamorrean Guard (chocolate), Chewbacca/R2D2 (peanut butter), and Luke Skywalker/Yoda (vanilla). The latter flavour sums up Luke's character pretty well, some Star Wars fans have observed.

Star Wars Cookies (1983-1983): As a tie in for "Return of the Jedi," Pepperidge Farm released these dunkable cookies shaped like Star Wars characters, featuring Vanilla (the Rebels), Chocolate (Imperial Forces) and Peanut Butter (more Rebels!) pic.twitter.com/zmaNmcCuZ6 — Discontinued Foods! (@Snack_Memories) May 28, 2022

3. Kraft Star Wars Mac And Cheese (2015)

Launched by Kraft to accompany Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens in 2015, Kraft unveiled a variant of its popular Macaroni & Cheese SKU which featured 'tiny Yodas, Darth Vaders, R2-D2s and C-3POs, all made out of pasta', as the Los Angeles Times reported at the time.

The launch proved so popular that further variants were unveiled for subsequent Star Wars movies.

we eating good tonight laid ease pic.twitter.com/RYZjtPkHyl — mabel 🧪 (@kermitablefoe) March 30, 2019

4. Star Wars Wonder Bread (1977)

A long, long time ago, in a galaxy not all that far away – the brand Wonder Bread has been a US household staple for generations, and was also home to one of the earliest food-related Star Wars tie-ins.

Following the launch of the first movie, now called Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Wonder Bread launched a set of collectable trading cards, mint editions of which command a pretty penny on trading sites such as eBay.

I don't think I ever ate more Wonder Bread as a kid then when they put free Star Wars cards in loaves. 🍞❤️ pic.twitter.com/sLaVT72d8m — Michael Shane (@Glitter_Rock) August 6, 2021

5. Star Wars: Episode III - Twisted Cheetos (2005)

To tie-in with the launch of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith in 2005, Frito-Lay unveiled a special edition Star Wars Twisted Cheetos brand, which looked like regular Cheetos, but came with a catch – they would either turn your tongue Yoda Green or Darth Vader Dark, indicating whether a particular consumer was aligned with the 'good' or 'bad' sides of the Force.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xd9salfccuI

EXTRA: While we're at it, we can't overlook this fantastic 1982 ad from Irish supermarket retailer Quinnsworth.

The advert sees Star Wars nemesis Darth Vader come face to face with Maurice Pratt, the group's marketing manager, and face of most of its advertising campaigns during the 1980s (complete with outtakes).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_Q6lYHMwKw

