Agus’ Hello Day! At Anuga 2023

The natural composition and excellent taste of Hello Day! products are two key elements that make its smoothies and honey nut bars so popular.

The theme of Anuga 2023 is sustainability, which, for Hello Day!, has a special significance.

Agus is an innovative food-and-beverage company with an international reach, providing branded dairy products, beverages and snacks.

At Anuga 2023, Agus will exhibit its offering at two stands: 8.1 B70/B78 (drinks and snacks) and 10.1 H20 (dairy).

Agus is celebrating its silver jubilee this year, marking 25 years in business and its established position in international markets, which allows the company to constantly look for new growth opportunities.

Jaroslaw Bańda, communications director at Agus, said, “We will be happy to discuss our brands, sales, and networking opportunities at our stands at Anuga.”

Beverages And Snacks As Core Categories

The Hello Day! brand’s flagship category is the smoothie. The Hello Day! Smoothie is a delicious snack in a bottle, made from natural, non-concentrated purées and juices, and coconut cream.

It is free from added sugars and comes in three delicious flavours: passion fruit, pineapple, and mango. The products have acquired vegan certification from V-Label.

In the context of ongoing changes focused on sustainability, the product meets all modern requirements, including recyclable packaging.

Smoothies are a super category for Agus. That’s why the firm plans to expand its smoothie portfolio in different packaging options, including pouches, bowls, bars and bites.

The way that it is served is predetermined by different consumption occasions and different shopping missions, to fulfil consumers’ versatile needs. This new Agus offer will also be commercialised at Anuga.

In Cologne, Agus will also promote Hello Day! Honey Nut Bars, which fit perfectly within the philosophy of the Hello Day! brand, as they contain tasty yet simple low-processed ingredients, such as high-quality roasted nuts and natural blossom honey.

Ideal for vegetarians, they are available in three flavours: sea salt, cranberry, and dark chocolate.

With a crunchy texture, the bars are ideal for a quick snack during the day.

For more information, visit www.anuga.com/exhibitor/agus/.

This article was written in collaboration with Agus.