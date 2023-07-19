Analysing 2023's Global Coffee Trends With FMCG Gurus

Many consumers consider coffee a staple part of their daily routine, relying on hot beverages to keep them energised throughout the day.

According to FMCG Gurus Consumer Insights, almost half of global consumers consume hot coffee on a daily basis, and an additional 31% enjoy it at least once a week.

Although regular coffee is perceived as an everyday necessity, coffee specialities like lattes and americanos are less commonly consumed, with only 5% of individuals indulging in these on a daily basis.

Consumers who drink regular coffee are likely to pick it up as part of their weekly food shop, with 71% of hot coffee drinkers buying their coffee in the supermarket.

At the same time, fans of speciality coffees are more likely to purchase their coffee in a café or coffee shop, with this seen as more of a treat than a daily essential.

Flavour Innovation

FMCG Gurus research finds that 42% of coffee drinkers believe that flavour innovation could be improved within the coffee category.

One way that brands can do this is through using limited edition flavours, which can create a sense of buzz and excitement around the product. Seasonal limited editions, such as Christmas flavours, can convey a sense of urgency, as the consumer knows they are not around for long.

As well as the original coffee flavours, most consumers prefer caramel flavour, followed by whipped cream, then honey. However, innovation could be improved with 15% of consumers stating they prefer new and exciting flavours in coffee.

Iced and Ready-to-Drink Coffee

Some 36% of consumers drink cold or iced coffee at least weekly, with most of these consumers (58%) purchasing these in convenience stores.

Close to four in 10 iced coffee drinkers say their consumption has increased within the last six months, however it is important to note that iced coffee is often considered a seasonal drink with consumers demonstrating a preference for it in the summer months.

In addition, many consumers show concern towards the amount of sugar in cold and iced coffee, with three in five of consumers saying that they check the nutritional labelling of coffee, to discover the sugar content.

Environmental Concerns

Synonymous with other food and drink categories, consumers demonstrate a desire to seek out products that boast environmental and sustainability claims, often feeling that these are better for them as well as better for the planet.

When it comes to coffee, environmental and ethical issues surrounding production are important for shoppers, with close to four in 10 coffee consumers seeking to purchase Fairtrade-certified coffee.

This article is based on FMCG Gurus Global Coffee Trends in 2023 report. For more information, please contact [email protected].

