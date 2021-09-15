Anuga Frozen Food To Shine A Spotlight On Frozen Trends

Published on Sep 15 2021 10:58 AM in A-Brands tagged: Frozen Food / Anuga / Koelnmesse / Anuga Frozen Food

Anuga Frozen Food, part of the Anuga 2021 trade show, which takes place from 9 to 13 October at Koelnmesse, is the international business platform for the global frozen food industry – a segment that has proved popular with consumers during the pandemic period.

According to the organisers, some 370 national and international exhibitors from across the frozen food segment will be represented at the event, which will be supported by a digital extension, [email protected] this year.

Frozen Food Sales

While total volume sales of frozen food in Germany actually declined last year, by 4.5%, to 3.66 million tonnes, this was largely driven by the closure of the HoReCa and out-of-home sectors, according to the German Frozen Food Institute (dti).

In terms of the in-store and home delivery channels, volume sales of frozen food surged 12.1%, a new record, as consumers stocked up on long-life products that were also healthy and maintained freshness.

In fact, a recent TK-Trendbarometer report from Innofact AG on behalf of the dti found that from a consumer perspective, the importance of a healthy diet and the freshness of products increased during the pandemic by around a quarter.

The study also found that close to a fifth (19%) had used frozen ingredients 'more frequently' when cooking, while the popularity of cooking frozen meals increased among 14% of consumers.

The dti will be present at Anuga, as a partner of Anuga Frozen Food and Anuga Culinary Concepts, while it will also be involved in the Tiefkühl-Star Awards, alongside Lebensmittel Praxis and Koelnmesse, which takes place on 11 October.

Roundtable Discussion

Elsewhere, the dti will host a special roundtable discussion with the International Frozen Food Network (IFFN), an umbrella organisation for frozen food trade associations from the US, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria and Germany. Featuring the theme A Fresh Look at Healthy & Sustainable Frozen Foods, the roundtable will take place on the [email protected] platform.

Anuga Frozen Food 2021 will help shape the international exchange in the frozen food business. For more information, visit www.anuga.com.

